New principal appointed at Morecambe Bay Academy

Gavin Gomersall will take over the role of principal at Morecambe Bay Academy following the retirement of current principal Heather McClurg.

With more than 25 years of experience in teaching, Gavin plans to continue the caring, community ethos created over recent years.

Gavin steps up from his current role as vice principal and director of operations at Ripley St Thomas CE Academy. A Lancaster local, Gavin originally worked as a science and chemistry teacher in schools across Lancashire before joining Ripley in 2006.

Gavin said: “I’m excited to start working with a dedicated team of teachers working hard to ensure that Morecambe Bay Academy is a happy, safe and secure place for pupils to succeed in their learning.

“We’re keen to make Morecambe Bay Academy the number one school of choice in the local area and that involves working with parents, staff and pupils to ensure we create an environment where students can excel and achieve.

"At the same time as academic excellence, we also want to create experiences which will produce young adults who we can all be proud of.”

Sally Kenyon, chief executive of the Bay Learning Trust, said: “Mr Gomersall is highly experienced and well respected throughout Morecambe and Lancaster. We believe he is the perfect choice to continue the excellent work which Mrs McClurg has started.

“The school continues to get stronger and offer pupils a caring, community environment where they can thrive when they move on to the next step in their careers and life. From A Levels to apprenticeships, degrees and into the world of work, we want all of our pupils to succeed following a quality education at Morecambe Bay Academy.”

Morecambe Bay Academy is one of the four schools managed by the Bay Learning Trust, a family of schools in the Lancaster and Morecambe area and the only small, local, multi-academy trust.