New Lancaster University project will create film imagining Morecambe's future while celebrating its past

A new Lancaster University project aims to celebrate the history of Morecambe cinemas and entertainment, while also looking ahead at the town’s future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'A Future Archive' will ask the community to create a new film using historic footage and recordings of Morecambe.

A Lancaster University research team is now looking for participants for the first event in the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resulting film will be screened at a special Community Day and at the Dukes Theatre in Lancaster next year.

The new project will look at Morecambe's past as well as to the future.

The project brings to the community the history of Morecambe’s cinemas and entertainment through the discovery of films and audio recordings from the North West Film Archive (courtesy of Manchester Metropolitan University), the British Film institute (BFI) and Lancashire Archives, the official Preston-based archive of Lancashire County Council.

It invites the public to engage with these rich historical materials to imagine the future of Morecambe, through a programme of free activities that culminates in the Community Day, with talks, screenings and an exhibition, in March 2026.

Workshop participants will be encouraged, under guidance, to produce their own film and create their own archive of Morecambe for a day, through both recording and filming. They will also watch and listen to the old films and recordings using them as inspiration to describe their own ideas of what an’ archive of today’ should look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funded by Lancaster University’s Culture Innovation AHRC Impact Accelerator Account, the project is led by Dr Dalila Missero, a Lecturer in Film Studies, and Professor of Phonetics Claire Nance, from the university’s Department of Linguistics, who brings her expertise regarding an oral history archive being used in this project.

Project partners include Lancashire Archives and The Dukes Theatre. Two early career researchers, Pam Forster and Joao Lima Belchior, are supporting the team with their research and filmmaking expertise.

The free filmmaking workshop will take place on October 11 from 10am to 5pm at Good Things Collective (3 Northumberland Street, Morecambe).

Facilitated by filmmaker and artist Dan Brereton, participants of all ages (18+) and abilities are welcome. Priority will be given to Morecambe residents. Lunch, refreshments and equipment will be provided.

Dr Missero said: “Our region is at a pivotal point of change due to the Eden Project.

“Morecambe has a rich film heritage, and our project promotes community access and engagement with these extraordinary historical materials to strength sense of belonging at a moment of transformation.

“With the new film, which will be deposited at the Lancashire Archives, the participants will leave a tangible trace of Morecambe’s present and their hopes for its future to the next generations.”

To participate, please submit your expression of interest in this project form by September 20.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]