New India branch campus on the horizon for Lancaster University

Lancaster University today announced it has taken a step closer to opening a new branch campus in India, further strengthening its international track record and global reputation for high quality transnational education.

The news comes as Lancaster University formed part of a UK delegation of 125 UK CEOs, entrepreneurs, university and cultural leaders led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who joined with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in talks exploring the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as part of a two-day trade mission to Mumbai.

Lancaster was among the 14 university representatives joining the delegation in recognition of the increase in demand for higher education in India – with 70 million places needed by 2035.

As a UK top 10 university, with partnerships spanning Asia, Europe, and Africa, Lancaster has built a trusted global network that delivers world-class education and research opportunities beyond the UK.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral meeting at the Raj Bhavan. Picture includes Prof Simon Guy, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Global at Lancaster University (front right). Photo by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

From Germany and Ghana, to China, Malaysia and Indonesia, Lancaster has demonstrated the ability to bring international education within reach of international communities, embedding its ethos of the highest quality education and research, consistent with the University’s commitment to excellence and equality.

India's University Grants Commission has granted permission to progress with proposals to the next stage, meaning the city of Bengaluru in Karnataka State in South India could soon be welcomed into the University’s campus community.

Following the public announcement of a successful application for a ‘Letter of Intent’ in a special ceremony in India this week, the university will seek to create study and research opportunities by supporting local partners and fostering shared innovation.

Although this is just the first step towards opening the doors to students in one of India’s largest cities, initial programmes are likely to focus on business, management and computing with potential for expansion into a broader offer of disciplines.

The new branch campus will be designed to appeal to students keen to obtain a UK university degree, but who wish to study in India.

By extending its academic community to Bengaluru, Lancaster University reaffirms its mission to deliver life-changing opportunities to students and generate knowledge that makes a real-world impact.

Prof Simon Guy, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Global at Lancaster University, said: "Lancaster has always believed in the power of education to transform lives. As a research-intensive university and a sector leader in Transnational Education, we are boldly and purposefully outward looking in our ethos and approach, committed to building academic bridges across the world to make a positive impact.

“By opening a branch campus in the city of Bengaluru, a vibrant hub of technology, education, and enterprise, Lancaster University aims to partner with Indian businesses, industry and local Universities to collaboratively spark growth, generate opportunity, and ensure above all that Lancaster University students across the globe are empowered to succeed and to make a difference to India and the world.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Our great British universities are admired all over the world for their teaching excellence, high-quality research and commitment to innovation.

“I’m delighted that more Indian students will be able to benefit from a world class British education in the near future – strengthening the ties between our two countries while pumping millions back into our economy and supporting jobs at home.”

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council, said: “Heartiest congratulations to the University of Lancaster on receiving the letter of intent from the University Grants Commission to launch its International Branch Campus in Bengaluru, India.

"This is yet another example of how the National Education Policy 2020 has opened new opportunities for internationalisation. This milestone underscores the UK’s dedication to delivering learner-centred, interdisciplinary, and inclusive education, aligned with the India-UK Vision 2035. Lancaster’s strengths in management, social sciences, and environmental research will surely be a valuable addition to Indian education system and will open new pathways for students.”