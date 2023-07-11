New head’s progress in improving school near Lancaster is recognised by Ofsted

Whilst rating the Milnthorpe school as ‘requires improvement’, the inspectors’ report acknowledges the progress new head Steven Henneberry has made since his appointment in February.

With a new leadership team, including a new head of boarding and deputy headteacher, inspectors noted:

*Leaders are now taking appropriate steps to establish a respectful and caring environment between pupils and staff.

Students at Dallam School in Milnthorpe.

*Leaders have raised their expectations of pupils’ behaviour.

*Leaders have high aspirations for the achievement of all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

*In recent months, leaders have placed greater emphasis on how well staff are supported to deliver the curriculum.

*The arrangements for safeguarding are effective. Leaders have recently made considerable and appropriate changes to how safeguarding incidents are reported and recorded by staff.

Dallam Senior Leadership Team: Back row: Sam Watson - Assistant Headteacher, Teaching and Learning; Lucy Leck - Deputy Headteacher; Steven Henneberry - Headteacher; Rob Surtees - Senior Assistant Headteacher, Safeguarding. Front row: Rebecca Knipe - Assistant Headteacher, Pastoral; Darren Oliver - Senior Assistant Headteacher, Curriculum and Operations; Abbie Wilcock - Assistant Headteacher, Head of Sixth Form.

The report from Ofsted, who visited the school in May, listed six areas where the school needs to improve.

In response to the report, Mr Henneberry said since his appointment, a new senior leadership team has put together an ambitious three year improvement plan.

He says he is pleased that inspectors could see changes were already making a difference, and that the focus is on a new approach in the classroom, a positive change in the school community and students' personal development.

He said: “We’ll be relaunching student residentials and team-building days, make form tutor time more productive, continue the good work of the pastoral team, and ensure themes of respect and inclusivity are woven into the curriculum.

Boarding students at Dallam.

“Students will benefit from lots more interactive lessons, lots of checks on understanding, and subject teachers spotting the gaps in knowledge so that every student can learn as effectively as possible.

“Work’s also under way to ensure students meet the school’s high expectations of conduct and behaviour. Each student matters, and we are working to create a positive environment so all students achieve their full potential."

Ofsted also inspected the school’s boarding house provision in March.

In a letter to boarding students, inspectors said it was clear that Mr Henneberry and his team want to make things better, have good plans to do this and that the staff care for and want the best for pupils.

They wrote: "You all told us that the best thing about boarding is the friends you make. We both felt that there was a real sense of community and that you respect each other."

There were other positives in the inspectors’ report. They said there are no serious or widespread failures that result in pupils’ welfare not being safeguarded or promoted, that the designated safeguarding lead is experienced and knowledgeable and takes decisive action and there are plans in already in place to address some issues they flagged.

Mr Henneberry added: "We were pleased that Ofsted spoke to boarders and found many had a positive boarding experience.

