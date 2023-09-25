Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Curwen took up his position on September 1 and is relishing the challenges of his first headship after eight happy years as deputy headteacher of Overton St Helen's Primary school.

Mr Curwen has been teaching for more than 20 years, mostly in the local area, and was delighted to be appointed as headteacher of St Wilfrid's.

"It is wonderful to fulfil my ambition to become a headteacher and to serve the pupils, families, and staff of this great school and community," he said.

St Wilfrid's new head Mark Curwen.

As he seeks to move the school forward over the next few years, he is keen to ensure he spends time getting to know the pupils, families and staff while also getting to grips with the challenges of headship.

"I have been so blessed to become the leader of an amazing staff team and brilliant pupils," he said. "They have all helped me to settle in so well."

Mr Curwen hopes to ensure that St Wilfrid's continues to provide high quality education, as it has done for so many years, and looks for ways to develop it in the future.

As a church school, he is passionate about the children knowing that they are loved by God and challenging each person to work alongside their school family while encouraging wisdom in all they do.

Outdoor learning and the use of the extensive grounds are initial development areas, and providing further opportunities for the community to engage with school life is already beginning to happen.

Finding funding for school trips, developing sports participation, and finding ways to make learning even more engaging are also priorities.

As a new headteacher, Mr Curwen has also welcomed the support of the "Cluster" of local headteachers, having received many encouraging messages of support.

If you have a child who is starting school in September 2024, you can contact the school to have a tour and see St Wilfrid's first hand.