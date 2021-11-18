New head at Lancaster primary school aims to build on teamwork ethos to ensure positive future

New head Adam Newton with some of the pupils at Dallas Road.

Adam Newton, who had been the acting head since May and was previously the deputy head, has now been appointed to the post on a permanent basis.

Mr Newton said: “This is an excellent school and an exciting place to be. I am extremely proud to have been chosen to lead us into the future.

"We are working hard to enhance our curriculum offer, and to make sure our children have as enriching and rewarding experience at Dallas Road as possible.

"As a community school, we want our children to be active participants within the school, their local communities and to have an appreciation of how they can play a part in the wider world.

"We are expanding the opportunities for children to have a voice in the school.”

Improvement and innovation, built on teamwork are key to Mr Newton’s vision for the future of the school.

“We are fortunate to have such a talented and creative staff, supportive governors and fantastic children and families," he said. "Working together, we will continue to progress and succeed. Our school tagline is: ‘Valued, encouraged and challenged to be the best we can possibly be.’

"That’s how we approach every day – for ourselves and the children in our care.”