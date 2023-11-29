New guide by Lancaster GP explains how lifestyle impacts hormonal health

A GP and Lancaster University researcher has published a guide to hormonal health based on her evidence-based research.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hormonal dysfunction is a common problem and at the root of many health conditions.

In “Happy Hormones, Happy you”, Dr Milli Raizada from Lancaster Medical School shares what she has learnt from over a decade of clinical practice and her own hormonal journey in this accessible book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Raizada, who is a GP and senior clinical lecturer in primary care, said: I have a strong passion for medication education and educating the public on health topics with a particular interest in the principles of lifestyle medicine and how we can utilise these to optimise our hormonal health and reverse chronic conditions eg type 2 diabetes.

Dr Milli Raizada.

“As hormone dysfunction and chronic diseases are massively on the rise, and with lifestyle being the root cause or contributary factor in many situations, there is a need more now than ever to educate and empower people on the evidence base surrounding this topic in an accessible format.

“I believe educating people on the science behind the pillars of lifestyle medicine can help people manage, prevent and even reverse chronic health disease and can help with some hormonal imbalances. This book is armed with easily understandable information to help empower people on their hormonal health journey.”

The book covers the necessary foundations to understand our hormones and the six key lifestyle pillars and how they are intertwined. It includes advice on how to utilise lifestyle to hack your hormonal health with information on nutrition and exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Tim Dornan, consultant endocrinologist, said: “In an engaging, conversational way, Dr Milli uses her medical knowledge and personal experience to open up the baffling world of hormones so that women can find their own way to better health."