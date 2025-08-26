New era dawns as Lancaster secondary school sees name and uniform change

Central Lancaster High School has undergone a complete transformation with a new multi-million pound building, a new uniform and a new name.

From September, the school will be known simply as Lancaster High School.

The school has had continued success over the past few years, including being judged as Good by Ofsted and becoming an increasingly popular choice with parents and carers.

Headteacher Colin Malone said: “I am proud of our fantastic pupils and staff. We are blessed with an amazing new building and a stunning new uniform. Our pupils deserve the very best and we are proud to be such a kind and caring school.”

The new Lancaster High School uniform.

Skerton county councillor Martyn Sutton raised concerns about the cost for parents having to buy replacement uniforms.

"The decision of Lancaster High School to introduce a new uniform during a cost-of-living crisis shows a complete disconnect with the families they are supposed to serve,” he said.

"There are families in my division who are dependent on schemes which recycle uniforms and there are no second hand options for the introduction of a new uniform. Meanwhile, the stockpiles of perfectly useable old uniform will be going to landfill.

"I sincerely hope that staff at Lancaster High School are going to be flexible with those pupils who have not yet managed to become fully compliant with the new uniform by start of term."

The new Ashton Building at Lancaster High School.

Mr Malone said that in order to support the community with the cost of school uniform for September 2025, all pupils have received a free blazer and tie.

In addition, the new PE kit is only mandatory for Year 7, and is entirely optional for other year groups.

“Any families who are experiencing any financial difficulties have been encouraged to contact the school if further support is required,” Mr Malone added.

Mr Malone also said the school has funded a new blazer and tie for all Year 7 pupils since the return from the pandemic.

The Bay Learning Trust is a family of schools in the Lancaster and Morecambe Bay area. It was set up by Ripley St Thomas CE Academy in 2017, and later added Carnforth High School, Morecambe Bay Academy and Central Lancaster High School, followed by Longridge High School and Barnacre Road Primary School in Longridge.