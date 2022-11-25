New director set to build international route for Lancaster University's School of Architecture

Having spent the last 15 years at Manchester School of Architecture, Prof Richard Brook, a registered architect and architectural historian, sees his new role at Lancaster as a commitment and investment in the School’s culture, its external relations and its international standing, as well as providing stimulating new challenges and opportunities.

Hailing from Chorley, award-winning Prof Brook is a great advocate for the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really believe in the north west as a cultural force and an economic power,” he said.

Prof Richard Brook.

“And, within that, Lancaster University’s School of Architecture is a very different place with a very specific offer. Its proximity to the Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and National Park, offers incredible possibilities to explore novel material technologies amidst highly protected landscapes.

“The openness of campus and its spacious, green environment presents wonderful opportunities for live building projects already developed through the Summer School events of the past few years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Brook is responsible for authoring and leading the architectural history and theory programmes and directing the development of the school’s research.

“I view this role as Director of Research as an opportunity to make a serious and lasting commitment, building on the national and international networks I have established, as one that is enticing and energising,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In my own research I partner with heritage organisations, charities and statutory bodies, using novel digital means to bring history to life through a strong record of public engagement.

“As an architectural historian, my work focuses on the post-war period, of which I take a holistic view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As such, my work examines the architecture, landscape, planning, urbanism and infrastructure of the period, their interwoven ideas and how they were influenced by successive government administrations and their policies.

“I want to connect teaching and research in ways that capitalise on Lancaster’s quality as a research-intensive university to create unique programmes that respond to the global challenges of our times.

Advertisement Hide Ad