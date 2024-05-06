New colourful murals painted by local artists brighten up Morecambe school

Artists Matty Green and Sophie Alexandra worked for a few weeks on the murals at Morecambe Bay County Primary School and they have now been completed.

Labour councillor Margaret Pattison, who is also a Lancashire County Councillor, said: “Please all schools out there if you have a PTFA group, look up your County Councillor, I was proud as County Council for Morecambe Central to fund Morecambe Bay County Primary when they applied for my Members Grant.