New colourful murals painted by local artists brighten up Morecambe school

Beautiful murals have been painted on the walls of a Morecambe school by two local artists.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th May 2024, 12:26 BST

Artists Matty Green and Sophie Alexandra worked for a few weeks on the murals at Morecambe Bay County Primary School and they have now been completed.

Labour councillor Margaret Pattison, who is also a Lancashire County Councillor, said: “Please all schools out there if you have a PTFA group, look up your County Councillor, I was proud as County Council for Morecambe Central to fund Morecambe Bay County Primary when they applied for my Members Grant.

"How amazing the school looks for the children, excellent Sophie Alexandra and Matty Green!”

A view of one of the murals painted by Matty Green and Sophie Alexandra at Morecambe Bay C.P. School.

A view of one of the murals painted by Matty Green and Sophie Alexandra at Morecambe Bay C.P. School.

Eric Morecambe has been painted on one of the walls at Morecambe Bay C.P. School as part of a mural.

Eric Morecambe has been painted on one of the walls at Morecambe Bay C.P. School as part of a mural.

Another of the murals painted on the walls at Morecambe Bay C.P. School.

Another of the murals painted on the walls at Morecambe Bay C.P. School.

The Bug Hotel wall has been painted at Morecambe By C.P. School.

The Bug Hotel wall has been painted at Morecambe By C.P. School.

