New colourful murals painted by local artists brighten up Morecambe school

Artists Matty Green and Sophie Alexandra worked for a few weeks on the murals at Morecambe Bay County Primary School and they have now been completed.
Labour councillor Margaret Pattison, who is also a Lancashire County Councillor, said: “Please all schools out there if you have a PTFA group, look up your County Councillor, I was proud as County Council for Morecambe Central to fund Morecambe Bay County Primary when they applied for my Members Grant.
"How amazing the school looks for the children, excellent Sophie Alexandra and Matty Green!”
