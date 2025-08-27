New accusations from lecturers’ union in Lancaster University job cuts row

A union representing Lancaster University lecturers has made new accusations about management decisions and finances, and again called for more information about plans for 450 job losses, ahead of a possible strike this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University & College Union (UCU) at Lancaster says some university finance details are not public, making it currently impossible to gain a full picture of factors behind arguments for job cuts.

University chiefs say fewer foreign students is a key reason to make savings. There are roughly 1,000 fewer overseas students now than in 2021, equating to a £25m shortfall, it says,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But other factors, including rising costs, mean total savings of £35m are needed. It wants to reduce the workforce from July 2026 across teaching and other roles.

Lancaster UCU branch members hand out leaflets in Lancaster city centre against the current job cuts plan.

However, the UCU disputes the arguments and has raised counter accuations. These include:

The UCU understands Lancaster University has financial risks regarding liabilities, which have been identified by the Standard & Poor credit ratings agency. But the union says the university disputes this.

The university has referred to a KPMG auditors’ report for its case for savings. But some details were redacted in a version shared with the union, the UCU says. The union wants more information and some Lancaster city councillors have called for information to be shared too.

The UCU believes Lancaster University is ‘not being clear’ with students, or potential students, about the future teachers-to-students ratio and what courses might be available.

The UCU understands some staff have already been asked by management to consider what courses might be closed next year.

Also, the union has asked if the university has a long-term agreement with a student or education property developer which is a factor in financial pressures or decisions?

The union has asked if university ‘mismanagement’ is a cause of the problems and whether Lancaster University’s situation is comparable to Dundee University’s recent problems?

Sunil Banga, branch president of Lancaster UCU, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Management say Lancaster University’s finances are sound overall. So why is there pressure for compulsory redundancy decisions so quickly? Staff were told if they don’t take voluntary redundancy then compulsory redundancies will follow.

“We think this threat should be removed at this point. Instead, we need to know the full financial picture to see what savings are required. Then we should see what take up there is for voluntary redundancies, if needed? Then the situation should be reviewed in a year’s time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster University staff Shakthi Nataraj, left, and Sunil Banga, right, of the UCU union speak to Lancaster City Council about the university's job cuts plan. Photo: Robbie MacDonald

“There are lots of factors to consider. We are still waiting to see a clear financial rationale for compulsory redundancies. Many millions of pounds are spent every year at Lancaster University but we don’t know where it all goes. There seems to be money for substantial top management pay yet teaching staff face redundancy.

“We think there’s been a lot of growth in management, layer on layer. The university has become a huge bureaucratic machine with people building different empires rather than looking after students.

“The university is also pushing teaching staff without individual offices into shared spaces, which has caused distress and there is no clear reason. The management argument is ‘why don’t staff and departments book conferences and events, and get people to stay in hotels?’ But the university is not a business park, where people book spaces and accommodation.”

He added: “Back in 1997, Lancaster University was in a difficult financial situation and bailed out, like Dundee University recently. The finances then at Lancaster had been mismanaged. Are we in a similar situation now?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster University.

Mr Banga added: “The UCU represents staff – but the big issue is what awaits students? The Office for Students, linked to the government, and the Competition & Markets Authority say universities should be up front with students about what their education provision will be like. But we don’t think Lancaster University is being compliant. This is going to be devastating for students and staff, if redundancies go ahead as suggested.”

Mr Sanga also said the UCU believes an ongoing turnover of senior management at many British universities can have a harmful impact on staff and students. A structure for long-term management is needed.

He added: ” There has been an exodus of senior staff at Lancaster, which is a concern. The vice chancellor, Andy Schofield, is going to Glasgow this autumn and his position at Lancaster might not be filled until January.

"Nicola Owen, who was chief executive for operations, is leaving this September for the University of Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also, an HR director has left and a director of marketing is to take voluntary redundancy. Obviously, staff are allowed to leave for new jobs. But are there certain roles which need some longer-term commitment?”

The latest UCU accusations were put in detail to Lancaster University.

A spokesperson said: “Lancaster University is a top 10 university with global standing for research quality and teaching excellence. We have been a force for good in our community for more than 60 years.

“In the light of financial pressures impacting the whole UK higher education sector we are now making some very difficult decisions to enable us to protect that legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“International students have always been an important part of our community but, in the last two years, the nature of student recruitment has changed significantly.

“At the first sign of this shift, the university leadership team began making plans for a range of potential outcomes and have opted to be as strategic and transparent as possible.

“We know that through working together our impactful researchers, excellent teaching staff and strong professional services make Lancaster University successful. Every effort will be made to mitigate the need for compulsory redundancies as far as possible through voluntary means. This process will be overseen by robust governance structures and practices.”