National recognition for Lancaster grammar schools as they make north west top 10

Lancaster’s two grammar schools have once again been recognised in the prestigious Sunday Times schools guide.

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School have both been placed in the top 10 state secondary schools (grammar and comprehensive) in the north west in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

LGGS is placed seventh in the north west, with a national ranking of 82, up from 85 a year ago.

LRGS meanwhile is placed tenth in the north west, and remains in last year’s national position of 114.

The UK’s highest-achieving primary and secondary schools are revealed in the 32nd edition of the guide, which is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools, and is published online on Friday December 6 and available in print in a 28-page supplement on Sunday December 8.

Recognised as the definitive ranking of the UK’s top primary and secondary state and independent schools, this guide remains an essential resource for parents seeking the very best in education for their children.

The guide includes a fully searchable national database of more than 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode. As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

Helen Davies, editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the Vat rise – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.

“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is fantastic to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century.”

The Parent Power guide also features tips on how to apply for a scholarship to a top private school, an investigation into smartphones and schools, and an anonymous parent who confesses all about just how they nabbed a primary school place.

The full results can be found online at thetimes.com/best-schools-league-table