National league table places Lancaster in top 10 universities in England

Subject areas at Lancaster ranked in the Guardian top 10 include: Physics (3rd), Biosciences (4th), Chemical Engineering (4th), Sociology (5th), Chemistry (7th), Criminology (7th), Religious Studies and Theology (9th), Art (10th), Electronic and Electrical Engineering (10th) and Social Work (10th).

To see the full Guardian league table click {https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/sep/11/guardian-university-guide-2022-find-your-subject\here.}

This comes on the back of Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 released on September 2 where Lancaster rose to 122 in the world.

Up from 136 last year, it was the university’s highest position yet in the table. Lancaster also came in the top 50 in the global league table for international outlook (49th) and was ranked in the top 100 for citations (94th).

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings include more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

To see the full THE table go online here.

Meanwhile, Lancaster University also climbed in the QS World University Rankings, released earlier this summer (June 8) which named Lancaster as the world’s 132nd best university.

The university scored particularly well for ‘citations per faculty’ – the number of times Lancaster University researchers’ published work was referenced in other academic papers (a rank of 89) and 'international student ratio' (a rank of 72).