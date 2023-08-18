Lancaster University medical student Sakshee Ramakrishnan.

Sakshee, a Year 2 medical student, was the winner in the medical/dental student entry category.

She said she was thrilled to have won the award, which was for a critical appraisal of clinical research protocols.

“I really enjoy the population health aspect of our curriculum and this competition embodied exactly that,” she said.

"It is an annual competition and this year I was provided with four hypothetical clinical research protocols that I had to study, analyse and evaluate.

"Following this I had to rank each protocol (from the protocol most likely to least likely to achieve its aim) accompanied by a written passage containing my reasoning and thought process behind each ranking.”

Sakshee’s tutor Dr Debbie Clift, senior clinical lecturer – general practice at Lancaster Medical School, said: “Sakshee has a strong work ethic and it is fantastic to see her personal achievements and efforts recognised nationally.”

Prize winners will be invited to receive their awards at the HealthSense Award Ceremony in London later this year.