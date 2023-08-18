News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster University Medical student Sakshee Ramakrishnan has won an award in the 2023 Healthsense Student Prize Competition.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 15:47 BST
Sakshee, a Year 2 medical student, was the winner in the medical/dental student entry category.

She said she was thrilled to have won the award, which was for a critical appraisal of clinical research protocols.

“I really enjoy the population health aspect of our curriculum and this competition embodied exactly that,” she said.

"It is an annual competition and this year I was provided with four hypothetical clinical research protocols that I had to study, analyse and evaluate.

"Following this I had to rank each protocol (from the protocol most likely to least likely to achieve its aim) accompanied by a written passage containing my reasoning and thought process behind each ranking.”

Sakshee’s tutor Dr Debbie Clift, senior clinical lecturer – general practice at Lancaster Medical School, said: “Sakshee has a strong work ethic and it is fantastic to see her personal achievements and efforts recognised nationally.”

Prize winners will be invited to receive their awards at the HealthSense Award Ceremony in London later this year.

Healthsense is a charity which aims to promote evidence and integrity in all forms of medicine and healthcare.

