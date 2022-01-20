Music centre finds new home at Lancaster secondary school

Lancashire Music Centre will reopen at Central Lancaster High School.

Lancashire Music Service, which offers lessons for school children across the county, will relaunch the centre at Central Lancaster High School in Crag Road from today, Thursday January 20.

An open session for children and parents to find out about the lessons and groups on offer will take place at the between 4pm and 7pm.

The open evening will allow students to find out more about what's on offer, from singing, to drumming, bands and ensembles as well as individual and group tuition. Places for the open evening are limited and advanced booking is essential here.The centre provides affordable singing and instrumental lessons for children and young people aged between six and 18 years old.

Since leaving its previous home at Lancaster Royal Grammar School, Lancaster Music Centre has been running lessons and groups online for 18 months over the pandemic, and the service is delighted to have found a new home to run musical groups and lessons.

Students can join in with ensembles, bands and sign up for individual tuition or group lessons. For families with a lower income, support costs may also be available.

Cath Sewell, regional manager for Lancashire Music Service, said: “We're in the process of rebuilding our activities following the disruption of the last 18 months, and relaunching the Lancaster Centre is an important milestone.

“So many children and young people have missed out on the opportunity to sing, learn an instrument and, most importantly, get together and play music with others and we're looking forward to working with Central Lancaster High School to ensure as many students as possible from the Lancaster area have the opportunity to get involved."

John Cowper, principal at Central Lancaster High School, added: “We are delighted to host Lancaster Music Centre, music and the arts take centre stage in our curriculum. It is a privilege to be part of the drive to make music tuition accessible to all pupils in our area.

“Music is a skill which can open doors for students as they progress through their lives, and these lessons could be the first step for people who admire Adele, Ed Sheeran or have an ambition to play music in an orchestra or big band.

"Developing a passion in music can be a route to exciting careers in music production or performing arts, while also developing an interest which supports positive health and wellbeing and builds friendships.

“We hope that young people from all over the region will come to pick up a musical instrument for the first time or explore their love of singing with a qualified music teacher.”

Central Lancaster High School is one of the four schools managed by the Bay Learning Trust, a family of schools in the Lancaster and Morecambe Bay area and the only small, local, multi academy trust.