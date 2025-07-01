MP ‘escapes to safety’ at Lancaster & Morecambe College as part of College of Sanctuary Award celebration

Lancaster & Morecambe College has celebrated achieving College of Sanctuary status, a national award that recognises the college's commitment to welcoming individuals who are seeking sanctuary from violence and persecution.

The college provides support and guidance for them to access courses that will equip them with the skills, knowledge and qualifications to thrive in our community

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge visited the college, and went through Global Link’s Escape to Safety installation, walking in the footsteps of refugees who left Sudan (ravaged by war) and Eritrea and Iran (both military dictatorships) to find safety in the Lancaster dDistrict.

Mrs Collinge also met with two asylum seekers from Afghanistan and Bangladesh, both of whom speak English and are skilled and able to work but not permitted to as asylum seekers.

MP Lizzi Collinge (right) pictuired during her visit to Lancaster & Morecambe College.

She said: “It was fascinating to see the exhibition, which really brought to life the experience of people seeking asylum.

"It’s clear the asylum system this government inherited was not working for anyone, and reforms are needed. I was also pleased to meet some asylum seekers who are desperate to work and contribute but are unable to do so under the current system.”

Gisela Renolds, director of Global Link who created the Escape to Safety exhibition, said: “In other European countries asylum seekers are allowed to work, pay their own rent and bills, and pay taxes. This is better for everyone. This is why we are calling on the Government to lift the ban on asylum seekers working in any profession.”