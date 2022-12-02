Morecambe teacher attends inspiring course thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery funding

This was enabled thanks to the People’s Postcode Lottery, who for the last five years have supported the work of the PTI, which runs the courses.

The PTI Enrichment Residential is an inspiring course for heads of department and subject leaders, where they can share best practice, engage in constructive discussion about the new curricular demands with a community of passionate teachers.

Over three days they enrich their subject knowledge, reaffirm the value of teaching their subjects, and equip students with lifelong skills to thrive in a wider global society.

Victoria Church, pictured far left, during a science discussion at the residential.

Victoria said: "The residential has been a great opportunity to hear from current scientists in industry. I enjoyed the chance to share good practice."

Chris Pope, co-director at the PTI, said: “As society beings to return to normal following the pandemic restrictions being lifted, it was fantastic to see so many engaged teachers at our Subject Enrichment Residential this weekend.

"At the PTI we know that our training, and especially these residential events, make it more likely that teachers will stay in teaching.

"I’d like to thank attendees this weekend for investing in their own subject knowledge and passion, which will in turn benefit thousands of children from all backgrounds.”

The funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, which is part of wider support for The Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation, supports the expansion of the PTI Subject Leadership Programme and helps the PTI to increase the stretch and challenge within school departments.

The Subject Leadership Programme encourages schools to engage in curriculum improvements and projects that will result in better subject provision, as well as motivating teachers to deepen their subject knowledge.

The programme also connects secondary school teachers to a network of other teachers across England and Wales.

As experienced teachers, the PTI supports other teachers to deliver the highest quality teaching by giving them access to unique and sustainable professional development opportunities.

