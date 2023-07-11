News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe school to host open day to celebrate 50 years

Former pupils, parents and staff are invited to Great Wood Primary School’s open school event in September as the school belatedly celebrates its 50th anniversary.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST

Celebrations for 50 years of Great Wood couldn’t take place due to the pandemic and this is an opportunity not to miss for local families with a connection to Great Wood.

At least 15,000 local children have memories of school life at Great Wood since it opened in September 1971.

The school will have archive materials available including photographs, while recorded performances will be being screened around the school and visitors will be able to revisit their past, see the changes made in school and meet up with old friends.

This photo of youngsters at Great Wood was taken in 1978.This photo of youngsters at Great Wood was taken in 1978.
There will be an opportunity to leave video or written memories to share with current pupils in an assembly the following day.

Current headteacher John Ross said: "We’d love former pupils and parents to let their friends and family know of our plan and organise to visit Great Wood on September 28 between 4pm and 7pm.

"We’re massively proud of our school and the part we have played in the lives of so many in the area and wanted to provide an opportunity to celebrate over 50 years of care and support for local children.

"We are sure being in the school will bring back fond memories. At a recent Sports Day we had our first local family with three generations at Great Wood asking for a peek inside and it was the prompt to make a date so everyone could do the same.”

Do you recognise anyone on this photo?Do you recognise anyone on this photo?
Head teacher John Ross outside Great Wood Primary School.Head teacher John Ross outside Great Wood Primary School.
There will be plenty of old school photos on display at the event.There will be plenty of old school photos on display at the event.
An old aerial view of Great Wood Primary School.An old aerial view of Great Wood Primary School.
Can you help name and date any of the old school photos?Can you help name and date any of the old school photos?
