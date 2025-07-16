Morecambe school says farewell to head of 21 years

By Alan Sandham
Published 16th Jul 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 15:03 BST
Headteacher Vicki Bould at her farewell with (from left) chairman of governors David Woodhouse, deputy head Laura Gardner and Rev Jenny Guilder, assistant curate.placeholder image
Headteacher Vicki Bould at her farewell with (from left) chairman of governors David Woodhouse, deputy head Laura Gardner and Rev Jenny Guilder, assistant curate.
Poulton-le-Sands CE Primary School, Morecambe, has said farewell to its headteacher for the past 21 years, Vicki Bould.

‘Bold and brilliant’ was the message when presentations were made to the outgoing head in Holy Trinity Church on Wednesday July 16.

Mrs Bould was Miss Atkins when she started as head in 2004.

Previously she was in teaching for 10 years.

Deputy head Mrs Laura Gardner will be acting head at the school from September.

Currently there are 157 pupils on roll.

Related topics:Morecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice