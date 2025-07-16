Morecambe school says farewell to head of 21 years
Poulton-le-Sands CE Primary School, Morecambe, has said farewell to its headteacher for the past 21 years, Vicki Bould.
‘Bold and brilliant’ was the message when presentations were made to the outgoing head in Holy Trinity Church on Wednesday July 16.
Mrs Bould was Miss Atkins when she started as head in 2004.
Previously she was in teaching for 10 years.
Deputy head Mrs Laura Gardner will be acting head at the school from September.
Currently there are 157 pupils on roll.