Morecambe pupils enjoy day trip despite cancelled train

Youngsters from Great Wood School who took part in the trip.

Youngsters from a Morecambe school enjoyed a day in Lancaster learning about the local area despite a difficult start to proceedings.

The 60 Great Wood School Year 3 children and their chaperones were disappointed to learn at registration that the 9.45am train they were due to take from Bare Lane Station to Lancaster was cancelled and there was no rail replacement bus.

Fortunately, KT Coaches scrambled staff and came to the rescue and the children had a lesson in resilience and the day's walk through Lancaster, along the canal and up to Williamson's Park went ahead.

Each year group does a local walk looking back towards Morecambe Bay, learning map skills and developing their locality bearings.

Great Wood head John Ross said he was told by Network Rail customer services that they had tried to get a replacement driver but as they couldn't the decided to cancel the train at 8.36am.

"I can't turn children away from school when there is absence – there has to be a plan B and C," he said.

"The tickets for 60 children and 11 adults were pre-booked but it seems Northern Rail don't integrate systems to highlight the known impact of cancellations.

"As the school encourages the use of public transport where possible, it is so disappointing that the local service can't be relied on.”