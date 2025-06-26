Morecambe pupils enjoy day trip despite cancelled train
The 60 Great Wood School Year 3 children and their chaperones were disappointed to learn at registration that the 9.45am train they were due to take from Bare Lane Station to Lancaster was cancelled and there was no rail replacement bus.
Fortunately, KT Coaches scrambled staff and came to the rescue and the children had a lesson in resilience and the day's walk through Lancaster, along the canal and up to Williamson's Park went ahead.
Each year group does a local walk looking back towards Morecambe Bay, learning map skills and developing their locality bearings.
Great Wood head John Ross said he was told by Network Rail customer services that they had tried to get a replacement driver but as they couldn't the decided to cancel the train at 8.36am.