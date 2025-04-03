Morecambe families set to benefit from new nursery places

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Schools in Morecambe and Arnside will benefit from a Government cash injection to repurpose buildings for new nursery places.

Mossgate Primary School in Heysham and Storth CE Primary School near Arnside have been chosen as part of the initial school-based nursery capital funding round.

The scheme will create an average of 20 additional child places per school, with schools granted money to repurpose spare space within the school building to create or expand nursery provision.

This follows news that from September, working parents will get 30 government-funded hours of childcare a week, from nine months of age right up to starting school – saving parents up to £7,500 a year.

Lizzi Collinge MP during a visit to Mossgate Primary School, pictured with the Pupil Parliament, made up of Year 6 House and Vice Captains.

These new nurseries will help deliver additional places needed for the scheme.

The new childcare places aim to boost children’s life chances and parents work choices, which the Government says is part of its mission to break the unfair link between background and success.

The funding was welcomed by Lizzi Collinge, the Labour MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, who said: “This is excellent news for two local schools and for families nearby, who will benefit from this expanded nursery provision from September.

“I know from speaking to families across my constituency there is a real need for high-quality early years education that doesn’t break the bank.

“These measures will help local families, enabling to parents get to work, increasing access to childcare when they need it, and supporting the Government’s promise to put more cash in their pockets.

“This is the first step to delivering the 3,000 school-based nurseries which this Labour Government has promised, giving parents choice, and helping every child get the best start in life.”

Rob Smith, headteacher at Mossgate Primary School, said: "We are delighted that the Government has approved our School-Based Nursery Capital Grant application so that we can open to three and four-year-olds from September 2025.

“The funding will allow us to grow as a school and provide our community with high quality teacher-led nursery education so that our youngest learners get the best start in life.

"At Mossgate Primary School, we believe that early education is vital for children’s development and school readiness, particularly for those who may need extra support."

Nichola Buczynski, chair of governors at Mossgate Primary School, added: "The governors at Mossgate Primary School have been clear of the benefits of opening a school-based nursery, including continuity for children and their families and the opportunity to develop expert-led learning which will provide our children with strong foundations for lifelong success.

“I am pleased that our strong application to the Government has been approved, and we are excited that so many families have already signed up to join our school-based nursery from September 2025."

In addition, as part of wider work to break down barriers to opportunity for every family, childcare providers are due to benefit from the largest ever uplift to the Early Years Pupil Premium, helping ensure the most disadvantaged children are accessing the high quality early years education they need.

This is part of an over £2 billion extra investment going into the sector next year, bringing total spend to £8 billion.