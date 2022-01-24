Morecambe Bay Academy principal to retire

Heather McClurg, who became principal in February 2021 following five years as deputy head, will retire to spend more time with her family.

Heather McClurg, who became principal in February 2021 following five years as deputy head, will retire to spend more time with her family.

The school, part of the Bay Learning Trust, is now recruiting for a new principal to take on the role, with applications open until Friday February 4.

Heather said: “I have taken the very difficult decision to retire at the end of this academic year. I remain highly committed to the staff and pupils at Morecambe Bay Academy. It has been a great privilege to work with all the staff and pupils at school and across the trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My decision to retire is family based, as I want to take the opportunity to spend more time with my husband, three grown up children and granddaughter.

"My passion is and has always been literature and teaching English, which I will undoubtedly continue to be involved in.”

Heather took over as head less than 12 months ago, saying her plan for the coming years was for the school to be recognised as "a true community school".

"Our job is to place us at the heart of the community and ensure that our students are encouraged to be aspirational and reach the very highest levels of achievement," she said.

“Our plan over the next few years is to be recognised as a true community school where parents know their child will be nurtured and encouraged, ready for the next steps of their life whether that is in higher education or straight into work."

Sally Kenyon, chief executive of Bay Learning Trust, said: “For more than seven years, Mrs McClurg has been a loyal and committed leader to the Morecambe Bay community.

“She has decided to take early retirement at the end of this academic year and I know that everybody will be sad to see her leave. She has had a tremendous impact on the school and on the lives of hundreds of pupils. She has put Morecambe Bay Academy at the heart of the local community.

“On behalf of all students and staff I would like to wish her the best in her future retirement. The recruitment process for a principal is under way to build upon the foundations she has laid and we hope to announce a new principal shortly.”

Morecambe Bay Academy is one of four schools managed by the Bay Learning Trust, a family of schools in the Lancaster and Morecambe area and the only small, local, multi-academy trust.