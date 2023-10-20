Morecambe Bay Academy has been judged to be good in all areas at its recent inspection in September.

Inspectors noted that "Pupils at Morecambe Bay Academy are happy, polite and respectful. They said that they feel part of a close-knit community where everyone is valued."

John Cowper, executive headteacher at Morecambe Bay Academy, said: "I am thrilled that inspectors recognised the fantastic work of staff and pupils at Morecambe Bay.

"This is the collective effort of everyone within our school community including parents and carers. We are proud to be a school at the heart of the community."

The senior leadership team at Morecambe Bay Academy.

Inspectors also concluded that: "Pupils, and students in the sixth form, forge positive relationships with each other and with staff.

"These relationships contribute well to a supportive environment where pupils feel safe. Pupils know that there is someone who they can turn to if they feel upset or worried.’