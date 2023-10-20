News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Morecambe Bay Academy judged to be 'Good' by Ofsted

Morecambe Bay Academy has been judged to be good in all areas at its recent inspection in September.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Inspectors noted that "Pupils at Morecambe Bay Academy are happy, polite and respectful. They said that they feel part of a close-knit community where everyone is valued."

John Cowper, executive headteacher at Morecambe Bay Academy, said: "I am thrilled that inspectors recognised the fantastic work of staff and pupils at Morecambe Bay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is the collective effort of everyone within our school community including parents and carers. We are proud to be a school at the heart of the community."

Most Popular
The senior leadership team at Morecambe Bay Academy.The senior leadership team at Morecambe Bay Academy.
The senior leadership team at Morecambe Bay Academy.

Inspectors also concluded that: "Pupils, and students in the sixth form, forge positive relationships with each other and with staff.

"These relationships contribute well to a supportive environment where pupils feel safe. Pupils know that there is someone who they can turn to if they feel upset or worried.’

"The school is clear and ambitious in its drive to improve the quality of education that pupils receive. The school motto, ‘belong, believe, achieve’, underpins pupils’ positive attitudes to learning."

Related topics:InspectorsMorecambe Bay