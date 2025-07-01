More special educational needs assessment requests made in Lancashire – as charity warns of 'disastrous' waits across England

More requests for special educational needs assessments were made for children in Lancashire last year, new figures show.

An education, health and care (EHC) plan is a legal document identifying the needs of a child or young person, and setting out the additional support required to meet those special educational needs.

To receive an EHC, a request must be made to the relevant local authority to carry out an assessment.

A charity said EHC plans are crucial for many children to access education, but warned of the impact of "disastrous" waits for an assessment.

Department for Education figures show 3,658 requests for an EHC needs assessment were made in Lancashire in 2024 – up from 2,560 the previous year.

A total of 1,937 EHC needs assessments were carried out last year, and a plan issued in 99% of cases.

Of the new plans issued, 17% were issued within the statutory 20 weeks.

Meanwhile, 69% were issued between 20 and 52 weeks, and 14% took over a year.

Across England, 154,500 requests for an EHC assessment were received in 2024 – up 12% on the year before.

The number of new EHC plans issued has increased each year since their introduction in 2014, with 97,700 plans issued last year.

Just 46% of new plans were issued within the statutory 20 weeks last year – down from 50% the year before.

Another 46% waited between 20 and 52 weeks, and 7% waited over a year.

Claire Coussins, director of fundraising and engagement at Kids, said: "There is no surprise in these figures given the realities we hear from families every day, and it is crucial to listen to the experience of those this affects most.

"Every day, we hear from the families behind these statistics – many at crisis point – waiting years for support and feeling immense guilt just for trying to give their child a fair chance."

She explained EHC plans are, for many families, "the only reason their child is able to attend school at all".

She warned the long waits are "disastrous" for disabled children, who often experience worse mental health because their support needs have not been met earlier in their childhood.

She called on the Government to reform the system and focus on early identification to ensure children with additional needs receive timely support.

The figures show autistic spectrum disorder was the most common primary type of need among those issued a new EHC plan across England, accounting for 28% of plans.

In Lancashire however, speech, language and communication needs were the most prominent primary type of need, accounting for 34% of new plans.

Arooj Shah, chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, said: "Preparing EHC plans is a complex and lengthy process, and one that local authorities take extremely seriously and seek to get right.

"While councils endeavour to make sure these are completed on time, this cannot be at the expense of working alongside families and teachers to make sure all children who need support have the most appropriate plans in place."

She warned the increasing need for support and "historically insufficient funding" are leading to delays.

"We urge the Government to set out a comprehensive SEND reform plan that ensures children and their families get the support they need and deserve," she said.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, said: "We inherited a SEND system on its knees, and at the heart of these figures are families fighting for support that should just be readily available.

"Too many children are not having their needs identified at an early enough stage, creating a vicious cycle of overwhelmed local services and children’s support needs escalating to crisis point.

"Through our Plan for Change, we’re improving things right now, and will break this vicious cycle with wide-ranging reform."

They added the Government has invested £740m to create more places for children with SEND in mainstream schools, increased timely access to speech, language and neurodiversity support, and will announce plans to improve experiences for children and families in the autumn.