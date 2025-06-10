Mayor credits 'amazing team' at Open Day for new Morecambe Nursery

Parents, children, the area’s MP, Mayor and education officials joined together last week to celebrate the official opening of Sandylands Little Seahorses Nursery. Located at the former Children’s Centre on Balmoral Nursery in Morecambe, it extends and complements Sandylands’ existing nursery, Early Years and Community Primary School facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just 18-20 morning and afternoon places, (smaller than the average setting), Little Seahorses will offer 2-3 year-olds quiet surroundings, individual attention, and the range of stimulating developmental ‘learning through play’ that has won Sandylands wide praise. It will also help parents from Heysham and Morecambe secure childcare places, at a premium with the government’s forthcoming expansion of funded early years’ childcare.

Incredibly, the renovation was completed in just five months. Open Day visitors, including Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge, enjoyed exploring the bespoke facilities, play areas, reading nook and outdoor play equipment, guided by new Nursery Lead Pippa Day, who prior to 13 years’ working in childcare, was herself a Sandylands pupil. Sandy the Sandylands Seal, friend and confidante to all, and Beyond Radio’s Beyond Bear were also in on the fun

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cutting the ribbon, Councillor Margaret Pattison, Mayor of Lancaster, praised “the hard work of the amazing Sandylands team”, saying: “Nursery provides vital opportunities for children to interact withtheir peers, learn through play, share, cooperate, and develop social skills. Well done on your achievement, I am proud of you all.”

Mayor - Margaret Pattison Cutting the ribbon

Head of Education Improvement at Lancashire County Council Aby Hardy also commended the initiative, saying: “With more places needed for two-year-old provision, we're really impressed that the school have managed to create this special resource.”

Sandylands Head Allison Hickson said: “I’ve just been talking to a lady whose daughter came here, and now her granddaughter will be starting as well; it really reinforces that sense of community through the generations. We’re creating a seamless early years journey, with Little Seahorses especially suited to children who thrive in a smaller setting, before moving into our larger nursery designed to support the transition to school.

“It’s so lovely to see everyone here having a good day. Systems don’t make community, even buildings don’t by themselves, it’s the people and the experiences you fill them with, that bring them to life.”