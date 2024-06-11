Looking back: 41 retro pictures of Lancaster & Morecambe College in its 200th anniversary year

The roots of the college can be traced directly back to the founding of the Library and Mechanics’ Institute in 1824 which after several moves, eventually settled in the Storey Institute on Meeting House Lane in Lancaster.

Having moved to its current site in 1963, the new college was officially opened by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

To help mark this landmark anniversary, we’ve had a search through our archives and found a great selection of pictures taken at the college over the years.

Our 41 photos feature loads of students and tutors, and are sure to bring back memories for many people.

1 . College memories Music students at Lancaster and Morecambe College who held their end of year charity concert in Market Square. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

2 . College memories The Lancaster and Morecambe College squad who won the 2007 English Schools U18 FA Trophy with coach Gary Kelly (back row, far left). Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . College memories NHS cadets Lillie Stanyon (left) and Sarah Taylor from Lancaster and Morecambe College. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4 . College memories Hairdressing Level One students at Lancaster and Morecambe College, Kerry Matthews, Lucy Crossland, Katy Gill, Becky Hetherington, Leanne Moore, Kerri Jackson, Hayley Chaplehow and Hayley Baines, who dressed in tutus and styled hair to raise funds for Children In Need. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales