Local theatre school perform at Disneyland Paris!

A group of talented students from Razzamataz Lancaster have experienced the opportunity of a lifetime, performing at the world-famous Disneyland Paris as part of the spectacular Pre-Parade celebrations.

The young performers took to Main Street, U.S.A. in front of thousands of Disney guests, bringing energy, passion, and professionalism to their performance. Their routine, specially prepared for the occasion, showcased the skills they’ve been developing through their training at Razzamataz Lancaster, combining dance, theatre, and showmanship in a truly magical setting.

This incredible opportunity is part of Razzamataz’s dedication to offering students unique performance experiences that build confidence, teamwork, and unforgettable memories. From rehearsing at home in Lancaster to stepping out onto an international stage, the journey has been both exciting and inspiring.

Principal of Razzamataz Lancaster, Brittany, said:

Razzamataz students performing in the Disneyland Paris Pre-Parade

“We are so proud of every single one of our students who took part in this magical experience. Performing at Disneyland Paris is a dream come true, and it’s wonderful to see all their hard work and dedication pay off in such a special way. The memories made will last a lifetime.”

Alongside their performance, the group also had the chance to explore the Disney parks, enjoy the rides, and celebrate together in one of the most iconic entertainment destinations in the world.

The Disneyland Paris Pre-Parade marks just one of the many opportunities offered to Razzamataz Lancaster students, who regularly take part in local shows, community events, and professional workshops with industry experts.