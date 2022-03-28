Learn about the world of science during Lancaster University's week of expert talks

Now in its second year, Science Week 2022, which runs from March 28 until April 1, is organised by Lancaster University’s Faculty of Science and Technology and consists of a mixture of face-to-face and online talks.

Experts in their field will cover a diverse range of subjects encompassing health, the environment and sustainability, computing, security and energy.

Prof Pete Atkinson, Dean of Lancaster University’s Faculty of Science and Technology, said: “Building on the success of last year’s online Science Week, we are pleased to be able to incorporate face-to-face talks within our programme for 2022. This year our talks will focus on impactful research.”

Science Week 2022 starts at 12.30pm on Monday March 28, with a face-to-face talk by keynote speaker Dr Ian Levy OBE, the technical director of the National Cyber Security Centre.

Dr Levy’s talk, ‘Protecting our country for fun and profit’, draws upon his work, which involves developing defences to manage cyber threats and fostering technical innovation to find new solutions to protect the UK from large-scale cyber threats and day to day malicious cyber activity.

In a series of evening online talks on Tuesday March 29, researchers from Lancaster University’s Physics Department, Engineering Department, the National Nuclear Laboratory as well as spin-out company Quantum Base explore innovative ways of efficiently, and sustainable, harnessing our world’s resources, as well as anti-counterfeit solutions.

On Wednesday March 30, the university’s library plays host to a series of face-to-face talks exploring innovative ways to help counteract the impact we have on our planet. Experts will offer insights on sustainability issues around ICT and artificial intelligence, degraded soils in African farmland, and a new artificial bumblebee nestbox designed by Lancaster researchers that promises to offer new insights into the secret lives of bumblebees.

On Thursday March 31, the final public online sessions will be focused around improving health. Talks will cover how food can affect the brain, how hearing loss is not always about our ears, how the Government is using Lancaster research in clinical trials, and how molecules can change pharmaceutical practices.