Law School students to provide free legal advice to the community

Lancaster University Law School is all set to re-open its very popular Law Clinic, offering free legal advice to the community, this month.

The Law Clinic, which opens on Monday, November 18, will offer face-to-face, telephone and virtual appointments every Monday during term time until Monday, March 10.

It will provide free legal advice across a range of specialisms, including landlord and tenant disputes, small claims, family law, wills and probate.

The Law Clinic is run by third year and postgraduate Law students, who provide legal advice under the supervision of a qualified solicitor who is an expert in their field.

Director of Clinical Legal Education at Lancaster University Sadie Whittam said: “Since 2019, Lancaster University's Law Clinic has helped more than 280 clients and provided the equivalent of around £390,000 of free legal advice.

“At a time when it is difficult for many to receive free, high-quality legal advice, we are delighted to re-open the Law Clinic to serve members of the public.”