The group of young people from Our Lady’s Catholic College completed the Charity’s Challenge for Change programme, supported by a grant from the Dulverton Trust.

Challenge for Change, designed to improve pupils’ communication skills and academic attainment, comprises six life skills sessions and a week-long residential in the Lake District, packed full of adventurous activities.

The pupils gained greater understanding about key life skills such as money matters, healthy eating, team-building and leadership, and road safety, as well as taking part in karting, canoeing, abseiling and caving.

Award winners from Lancashire Youth Challenge with the Mayor of Lancaster Coun Joyce Pritchard.

Conor Steeley, 13, after the 60ft abseil, said: “I can’t believe I have just done that, I never thought I’d be able to do anything like that!”

All those who took part were presented with their awards by Lancaster mayor Coun Joyce Pritchard at the Lancashire Association of Boys & Girls Clubs annual awards ceremony at Lancaster House Hotel.

Teacher Drew Thompson said: “The group has really developed their confidence and resilience and it’s great that all those who took part in the challenge, completed eight AQA Awards, which will go towards their academic achievements.”

Owen Bowles from Our Lady's Catholic College with Coun Joyce Pritchard.

Kamil Majchrzak from Our Lady's Catholic College with Coun Joyce Pritchard.