Lancaster University's family-friendly Campus in the City draws in the crowds

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Apr 2025, 10:28 BST
More than 600 people enjoyed Lancaster University’s popular Campus in the City event last weekend.

The family-friendly event, held over two days, took Lancaster University’s research to venues in Morecambe and Lancaster with more than 30 activities drawing in the crowds.

Activities included virtual reality experiences, identifying teddy bear ailments with the medical school, creating images from your own movements using AI, clay modelling and lots more – all with the aim of learning more about the university’s research projects.

The event was so popular that feedback showed many visitors stayed for the entire day, captivated by hands-on activities that sparked a desire to learn new things – from writing Chinese characters to building circuits, exploring how sound travels, and understanding how the brain works.

You can follow Campus in the City on socials to be the first to find out about future events by going to Facebook and Instagram.

-

1. Campus in the City

- Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales
-

2. Campus in the City

- Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales
-

3. Campus in the City

- Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales
-

4. Campus in the City

- Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Lancaster UniversityLancasterMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice