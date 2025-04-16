Lancaster University's family-friendly Campus in the City draws in the crowds

The family-friendly event, held over two days, took Lancaster University’s research to venues in Morecambe and Lancaster with more than 30 activities drawing in the crowds.

Activities included virtual reality experiences, identifying teddy bear ailments with the medical school, creating images from your own movements using AI, clay modelling and lots more – all with the aim of learning more about the university’s research projects.

The event was so popular that feedback showed many visitors stayed for the entire day, captivated by hands-on activities that sparked a desire to learn new things – from writing Chinese characters to building circuits, exploring how sound travels, and understanding how the brain works.