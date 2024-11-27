Lancaster University’s economic power and social good captured in new report

A new report due to be officially unveiled in Parliament today – Lancashire Day – shows Lancaster University delivered nearly £2billion in economic impact for the UK in a single year, alongside a wide range of social benefits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The detailed analysis, produced by consultants London Economics, assessed the economic and social impact of Lancaster University across a single year 2021-22.

Some of the key impacts captured included:

*£2billion total economic impact across the UK 2021-2022

Lancaster University.

*61% of this £2billion total directly impacted the north west

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Every £1 invested in the university’s research activities generates £9.16 for the UK economy 2021-22

*Lancaster University supports 8,805 jobs across the UK economy, 6,085 of which were located in the north west.

Of this £2billion:

*£726m came from the university’s research and knowledge exchange activities

*£551m from the university’s teaching and learning activities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*£352m generated by the operating and capital expenditures of the university

*£341m from the university’s educational exports via our international students.

Lancaster University, which commissioned the report, serves as an anchor institution and leading university based in the north west and celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

As a centre of expertise in subjects from management and the arts to cyber security, defence and nuclear, the University has educated and trained generations. This talent includes doctors, architects, social workers, lawyers, scientists, creative practitioners and economists – all helping generate national growth and prosperity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside their social and cultural impact, Lancaster graduates can be found in the four nations of the United Kingdom and beyond working in important leadership positions, investing in our country, using their skills to improve the lives of others and giving back to their communities.

Prof Andy Schofield, Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, said: “We are a global institution, rooted in our local community, and this report evidences our significant benefit to the economy, both locally and nationally.

"We provide tangible jobs and new skills, and attract investment for our region, whilst also making a significant contribution to national prosperity.

"We celebrate this alongside our globally recognised research that improves the lives of the people of Lancashire, the UK and beyond.

“The region now stands on the precipice of a great expansion as companies, organisations and institutions come here seeking the diverse and highly skilled workforce, remarkable people and beautiful surroundings we have to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lancaster University is proud to be a magnet for talent coming into the region and to offer back impactful research and innovation, as well as qualified graduates, all contributing to the success of the region and country.”