Lancaster University wins prestigious award for its wind turbine community fund

Lancaster University has won a prestigious award at the Green Gown Awards for its Wind Turbine Community Benefit Fund.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award, in the Money for Good category, recognises the beneficial impact the fund has had in supporting community and environmental projects in Lancaster over the last 10 years and demonstrates the benefit that the turbine can provide to the community, as well as the important role it plays in generating renewable energy for the University.

The wind turbine has enabled Lancaster University to be one of the highest producers of renewable energy of all UK universities over the last decade, with further major increases in renewable generation anticipated in future from the planned solar farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2005, Lancaster has reduced its electricity and heating emissions from its energy consumption by approximately 50 per cent, and is committed to achieving ‘net zero’ carbon emissions from energy use by 2030.

Lancaster University’s carbon, environment and sustainability manager Jon Mills and marketing and communications Officer Natalie Bauer holding the Money for Good trophy at the 2023 Green Gown Awards.

The awards, which celebrate innovative and change-making initiatives and projects in sustainability across the further and higher education sectors, were presented at a ceremony in Liverpool, organised by the Environmental Association of Universities & Colleges. Lancaster’s Wind Turbine Community Benefit Fund was praised by the judges for the way it generates income which is then turned into investments for other environmental and community projects.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Andy Schofield said: “Sustainability has been at the heart of Lancaster University since its foundation. We're very proud that this Green Gown Award emphasises our commitment to building strong communities by creating positive change and working collaboratively.”

The Wind Turbine Community Benefit Fund recently celebrated its tenth anniversary. It allocates up to £20,000 per year to Lancaster District-based not-for-profit organisations, charities, trusts, community groups or voluntary organisations to support sustainable projects, large and small.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wind turbine produces around 15 per cent of the overall energy demand on campus each year. The fund uses some of that benefit to engage with the local community and promote sustainable projects. A total of £200,000 has been donated over the last ten years.

Lancaster University’s carbon, environment and sustainability manager Jon Mills said: “I'm delighted that the Wind Turbine Community Benefit Fund has won a Green Gown Award. It’s fantastic that the fund has been recognised for the great work it has done in supporting so many community and environmental projects in and around Lancaster over the last 10 years.”

The university is set to virtually eliminate the use of gas for heating on its Bailrigg campus through the creation of a new Low Carbon Energy Centre, following more than £21m of funding from the Government’s Green Heat Network Fund.

The centre will use air source heat pumps, thermal storage and electrical infrastructure to create an innovative heat network providing 45 GWh of low carbon heat, which will be sufficient to provide heating and hot water for nearly the entire campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad