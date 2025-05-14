Lancaster University welcomes environmental campaigner Bella Lack

Bella Lack presents the 2025 Lancaster Environment Lecture on campus at Lancaster University. Photo: Jill Jennings

Across the planet, the futures of young people hang in the balance as they face the harsh realities of the environmental crisis.

This will be a key message on May 15 when conservationist and environmental campaigner Bella Lack presents the 2025 Lancaster Environment Lecture on campus at Lancaster University.

Drawing on her book Children of the Anthropocene (‘urgent, thought-provoking and brilliantly written’ according to former President of Ireland and author of Climate Justice Mary Robinson), Bella will discuss the lives of young people on the frontline of the environmental crisis all around the world.

Through them she will dive into some of the greatest challenges facing her generation, and using the entrepreneurial, hopeful and ambitious actions of these individuals, she will outline some of the most powerful solutions being employed to tackle the environmental crisis today.

After the lecture, Bella will be in conversation with writer and environmental activist Matt Sowerby to explore issues raised by her talk, followed by an extended conversation with the audience in the room and the audience online.

Lancaster University, in partnership with Litfest, is delighted to welcome Bella to give the 2025 Lancaster Environment Lecture, which will also be livestreamed on Crowdcast.

Tickets are free but must be reserved by going to the Dukes Lancaster website at https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/litfest-bella-lack-the-lancaster-enviroment-lecture and, for the livestream, you can book on Crowdcast at https://www.crowdcast.io/c/iye4t22xr15a