Lancaster University to offer engineering bursary for disadvantaged students thanks to generous donation

Tom Millen.

This award is in memory of Tom Millen, who served as Superintendent of Laboratories and Workshops in the Engineering Department at Lancaster University. He began working for the Department in 1969 and retired in 1977.

His family have decided to offer a student bursary in memory of Tom every year for the next 10 years to support students in financial need who have made outstanding academic progress during their first year of study.

Tom loved his time in this post and really appreciated all the opportunities he was given by the department.

His family are still in touch with several of his former colleagues from this time. He believed passionately in the value of education and would be thrilled that this bursary is part of his legacy.

Head of the Engineering Department, Prof Claudio Paoloni, said: "I am moved by the generosity of the family of Tom Millen and am so grateful to them for supporting the Engineering Department. This bursary will be a great help in supporting our students to foster their future career."

Each year, a £3,000 bursary will be offered to support one engineering student from a disadvantaged background who has performed at a high academic level at the start of their studies at Lancaster.

The award will be considered based both on academic merit and financial need.

It will be awarded to the first year student that passes all modules in the academic year at the first attempt, and achieves the highest overall aggregate score from all modules (it must be a minimum of 17.5).

The recipient must be from a disadvantaged background with a low household income.