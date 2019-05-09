Lancaster University students excel in top national awards

A Lancaster University Management School student has been recognised at one of the top undergraduates in the country at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Tom Moran collected the first-ever TARGETjobs UK LGBTQ+ Undergraduate of the Year Award at Canary Wharf, in London.

In the fourth year of studying for a BSc in management and information technology, he was one of four Lancaster students shortlisted for the 14 awards presented in the capital from among a record 4,500 entrants.

He is the founder of Lancaster’s first Sign Language Society, the disability representative for LGBT and the lead for students with learning differences.

Outside university, he has undertaken an IT placement with BAE Systems, promoting its disability and LGBTQ+ employee networks; represented the Management School in Boston, ensuring its smart city remains inclusive; and constructed the first signed version of a UK Eurovision Song Contest entry.

Tom said: “To be announced the first ever, LGBTQ+ Undergraduate of the Year is such an overwhelmingly amazing experience, and one I will never forget.

“This is recognition for all the campaigns, events and societies I have been actively involved in during both college and university, by Clifford Chance, National Student Pride and Attitude Magazine.

“I would also like to thank and celebrate those shortlisted, and the finalists for this award, as I know together we will continue to promote and advocate for inclusion.

Shayna Mardenborough, who is in the second year of an LLB Hons Law course, was among the final 10 for the LGBTQ+ Award.

Lancaster’s other shortlisted students were João Raimundo, a BSC business studies student currently on placement at IBM and who was selected for management undergraduate of the Year Award, and theoretical physics MPhys student Alex Copeland, who was in the top 10 for computer science, IT and physics undergraduate of the year.