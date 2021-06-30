Lancaster University student presented with prestigious Diana Award

Nathan Shoesmith, 20, who is part of Lancaster University’s County College and an active member of the University’s Work in Progress community, was nominated in recognition of his efforts to increase young people’s political understanding, while also supporting a range of important social and charitable causes.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.

Originally from Norwich but now living in Lancaster, Nathan is the Managing Director of The Speaker, a news media company on a mission to inspire and engage the next generation in politics through impartial reporting and educational resources. Nathan’s informative content and political coverage have attracted millions of views – and resulted in Nathan co-authoring his first book earlier this year.

Nathan Shoesmith, a second year student from Lancaster University Management School has been presented with the prestigious Diana award.

These are all commitments Nathan manages alongside his university life at Lancaster, where he is studying for a BSc in Management, Politics and International Relations.

Committed to supporting worthy causes, he has raised £10,000 for charities including Marie Curie, Help for Heroes and the East Anglian Air Ambulance and, as a keen volunteer, Nathan has also given up his time to deliver sport and physical education sessions and support the promotion of mental health services.

The Diana Award was established in 1999 to continue Princess Diana’s legacy and remember her belief that young people have the power to change the world. This year’s awards come ahead of what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday on 1 July 2021.

Nathan Shoesmith, said: “It is a real honour to receive this award in the name and memory of Princess Diana. I would like to thank my friends, family and colleagues for their support in helping to make my work both impactful and fulfilling, and I look forward to meeting and congratulating my fellow award recipients around the world.”

Simon Harrison manages ‘Work in Progress’, a service at Lancaster University that supports students, graduates, alumni and external businesses to nurture innovative ideas, entrepreneurial talent and business start-ups. He said: “Lancaster University is fortunate to attract an extremely high calibre of students; big thinkers with big ideas about how to lead positive change in the world. Students who choose to access entrepreneurial learning opportunities alongside their traditional studies enhance their academic journey and boost their employability significantly, giving them a real competitive edge within the jobs market.

“The entrepreneurial spirit of students like Nathan really enriches the daily experience of those around them. His dedication and commitment to his cause is inspirational. He is clearly motivated to achieve great things for the young people in the UK and we can’t wait to see what he achieves next.”

Professor Angus Laing, Dean of Lancaster University Management School, said: “I would like to personally congratulate Nathan for such a fantastic achievement – and all while studying during very challenging times. Nathan’s ambition, dedication and thirst to drive positive change embodies exactly what our LUMS community stands for. I look forward to witnessing his next steps.”