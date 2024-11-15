Lancaster University signs historic MOU with Trinity Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster University has signed a partnership agreement with Blackpool’s Trinity Hospice as it continues to find innovative collaborations which strengthen its global reputation for end-of-life care research and education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership will support the hospice’s research programme, enhancing its commitment to training health care professionals in palliative and end-of-life specialties and partnering in innovative research to help shape future care. The hospice is already part of the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and supports students who are undertaking research as part of a recognised university qualification.

The partnership was formalised in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by Professor Andy Schofield, Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, and Nigel Law, Chairman of Trinity Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Schofield said: “I am delighted to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Trinity Hospice to formalise our partnership.

Distinguished Professor Jo Rycroft-Malone, Executive Dean of Health and Medicine at Lancaster University, commends the partnership

“This partnership exemplifies the three principles of our University strategy and cuts across our teaching, research and our civic mission to engage with key organisations in our region to create positive economic, cultural, societal and environmental change.

“Our research in palliative and end-of-life care, embodied in our International Observatory on End-of-Life Care, is world-leading - and is always strengthened through our partnerships with organisations and individuals who share our values.

“Our two organisations have already done some excellent work together, and in signing this partnership agreement I sincerely believe that will continue to grow and inform and improve palliative and end-of-life care locally, nationally and internationally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership has been arranged by Dr Amy Gadoud, Senior Lecturer in Palliative Medicine at Lancaster University and Honorary Consultant at Trinity Hospice and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – working with members of the University’s Health Partnerships Team

Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by Professor Andy Schofield, Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, and Nigel Law, Chairman of Trinity Hospice.

Dr Gadoud is also the national palliative care lead for the NIHR Research Delivery Network.

She added: “This is such an exciting move forward for Trinity Hospice, celebrating the work we already do with Lancaster University and cementing our partnership to secure the future of research at Trinity Hospice.

“The event was incredible, bringing together health care professional and research fellows dedicated to supporting our palliative care research programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Using the findings from this research and drawing on our own expertise and experience in delivering high quality palliative and end of life care across the UK, we can continue to push for the urgent changes needed to improve end of life care for all.”

Whilst formal accreditation of a ‘University Hospice’ does not exist in the same way as an NHS Trust, it is the ambition of the two organisations to create a University Hospice relationship which makes the most of mutually beneficial opportunities.

Trinity Hospice Chief Executive, David Houston, added: “This important moment signified the dawn of a new chapter as Trinity Hospice comes towards its 40th anniversary year.

“Whilst many of the opportunities which I confidently believe will be unlocked by becoming a university hospice will be new, the inspiration that’s led us to this new partnership is reassuringly not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new University Hospice partnership gives Trinity confidence to warmly embrace this new partnership and the shared journey we will now embark on. To explore new things, gain new insights, make mistakes and learn from them and imagine new meanings.

“All these things are at the heart of research and innovation.”