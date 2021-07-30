Lancaster University ranked 6th in England for student satisfaction

Despite a unprecedented global pandemic, students at Lancaster University rose to the challenge and embraced studying in new ways

The NSS takes in the views of around four million tudents from 407 eligible institutions each year to provide a snapshot of student opinion regarding their university experience.

Lancaster is ranked within the upper quartile for universities in the areas of teaching, learning opportunities, resources and community, organisation and management, and academic support.

Teaching at Lancaster is scored at 84% compared with an 82% score for the upper quartile of universities. A breakdown of this category shows that 88% of Lancaster respondents replied that “staff are good at explaining things” and “the course is intellectually stimulating”.

Learning resources are given a score of 82% compared with 77% for the upper quartile of universities. A breakdown of this category shows that 83% agreed that “the library resources (e.g. books, online services and learning spaces) have supported my learning well” and 83% that “I have been able to access specialised equipment, facilities or rooms when I needed to.”

Academic support is at 77% compared with 76% for the upper quartile of universities. A breakdown of this category shows that 87% agreed that “I have been able to contact staff when I needed to”.

Lancaster University Vice Chancellor, Professor Andy Schofield, said: “Lancaster is a rare example of a university that excels in research and teaching. Our students contribute so much to Lancaster life and even when faced with an unprecedented global pandemic rose to the challenge and embraced studying in new ways. We are grateful to them and our teaching and support staff for their incredible work to maintain the excellence that we are proud of. There are, of course, areas where we need to make improvements.