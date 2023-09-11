Lancaster University ranked 11th in UK and top in north west in national league table

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Guardian University Guide 2024 sees Lancaster take the top spot in the north west.

Fifteen subject areas at Lancaster University ranked in the top 10 in the UK, six of which were ranked in the top five, with Social Work coming top in the UK.

Top ten ranking subjects at Lancaster are: Social Work (1st), Product Design (part of the university’s offering from Lancaster Institute for Contemporary Arts) (2nd) Marketing (3rd), Biomedical Science (3rd), Physics (4th), Fine Art (5th), Creative Writing (6th), Drama and Dance (6th), English (joint 6th) Computer Science and Information Systems (joint 7th), Geography (8th), Mechanical Engineering (9th), Chemistry (9th), Mathematics (10th), Business and Management (10th).

Sports Science, which launched in 2019 at Lancaster, has ranked for the first time with the Guardian, coming 12th out of 86.

Lancaster University Vice-Chancellor Prof Andy Schofield said: “Lancaster University is proud to be among the best in the UK for teaching and research. It is a great testament to the quality of student experience here that we have performed particularly strongly in ‘satisfaction with teaching’ and ‘continuation’, which is our ability to support first year students to transition into the next stages of their degree.

"Our community ethos combined with academic excellence marks us out as a distinctive and attractive place to study, work and conduct world-class research.”

Meanwhile Lancaster has also been named University of the Year for Student Success in the Daily Mail University Guide and the Daily Mail University of the Year Awards, which singled out the success of Lancaster’s collegiate structures and high first year undergraduate student retention rate.

Lancaster University is in the top 10 in The Complete University Guide 2024 and is consistently placed in the top 15 in the major UK league tables.

The university also ranks highly in international league tables such as the QS World Rankings.