Lancaster University prepares to celebrate bumper graduation ceremony with 7,000 graduates and 14,000 guests

The University’s largest ever in-person celebration will mark the achievements of students from the last three years – 2020, 2021 and 2022 – after social distancing and Government regulations saw a number of ceremonies postponed.

Proud friends and family members from across the globe will be welcomed onto campus for the ceremonies which run between July 18-29 with three ceremonies taking place on most days.

This will be the University’s largest ever graduation celebration – with around 7,000 graduands and 14,000 guests expected on campus.

Lancaster University is preparing for a bumper graduation ceremony. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Professor Andy Schofield, Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University said: “Every Lancaster degree is an enormous achievement worthy of celebration and our graduation ceremonies are always the highlight of the academic year.

“To have missed some of those celebratory moments has been enormously difficult for the whole community throughout the pandemic but to see the students in the gowns they have earned the right to wear once more - and in such numbers - surrounded by their guests is going to be incredibly uplifting. We can’t wait to welcome them onto campus to give those graduating the celebration they so rightly deserve.”

There will be 29 ceremonies taking place over the two-week period with most of those graduating being undergraduates along with some post graduates.

The ceremonies will also see nine honorary degrees awarded including:

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, current Director of Public Health for Lancashire who will receive a Doctorate of Science.

Professor Dinah Birch CBE, who will receive a Doctorate of Letters recognising her work as an English literary scholar.

Professor Dave Goulson will be recognised for his work in the ecology and conservation of bumblebees with a Doctorate of Science.

Jon Moulton, a venture capitalist, will receive a Doctorate of Letters

Social justice advisor and campaigner, Professor John Drew CBE, will receive a Doctorate of Laws.

Gabriel Meyer is an award-winning novelist, poet, and journalist and will receive a Doctorate of Letters.

Receiving a Doctorate of Laws is I.K. Ero, a lawyer and advocate in the field of international human rights.

Former Director of Santander Universities, Luis Juste OBE, will receive a Doctorate of Laws for his significant contribution to higher education.

Industrialist and former CEO of Siemens UK, Professor Juergen Maier CBE, FREng, FIET, FCGI will receive a Doctorate of Science.

There will also be five recipients of Alumni Awards, recognising Lancaster graduates who have made a substantial contribution to their field.

Nicholas Hope BSc (Hons) Psychology, 2005A successful sports writer and broadcaster, who presents both live coverage and news reports, most notably for thirteen years with the BBC.Andrew Worrall BSc (Hons) Physics, 1992Andrew is the Fuel Cycle Technology Leader in the Nuclear Science and Technology Directorate at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the United States.Tom Cheesewright BEng (Hons) Mechatronic Engineering, 2000