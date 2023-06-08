Retaining its place as the Complete University Guide’s best higher education institution in north west England, Lancaster is up one place on last year, ranking 10th out of 130 universities across the UK.

Lancaster also scored highly for a number of individual subjects including social work – ranked number 1 in the UK – while sports science made its first appearance in the guide going straight in at number 10.

Social Work – ranked number 1

Biomedical Sciences – ranked number 2

Communication and Media Studies – ranked number 2

Linguistics – ranked number 3

Drama, Dance and Cinematics – ranked number 3

Marketing – ranked number 4

Italian – ranked number 4

Creative Writing – ranked number 6

Physics and Astronomy – ranked number 7

Art and Design – ranked number 8

French – ranked number 9

German – ranked number 9

Sports Science – ranked number 10

Medicine was also ranked 13th overall in the UK and 1st for Student Satisfaction

Every year, the Complete University Guide releases UK university and subject league tables to support prospective students in making informed decisions about their future.

The main league table is based on ten measures including categories such as: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, graduate prospects, student-staff ratio, spending on academic services and student facilities.

Lancaster University Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education, Prof Wendy Robinson, said: “From our diverse international teaching staff and research-intensive culture to our wonderful library and vibrant campus, Lancaster University is a truly excellent University which is constantly seeking to improve our students' experience of teaching, learning and personal development.

“Our students are at the heart of our decision-making and we know they will join us in our pride in seeing our University in the top ten in the UK.”

Earlier this year, Lancaster University was named University of the Year in the 2023 Educate North Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence, world class achievement and improvement across the university, HE, FE and Sixth Form sectors in the north of England.