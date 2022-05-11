Lancaster University physicist selected for lecture at British Science Festival 2022

Each year researchers at the cutting edge of their fields are selected as Award Lecturers, presenting their work at the British Science Festival. The Award Lecturers are a cohort of top early career researchers, all based in the UK, who are recognised for their cutting-edge work and commitment to public engagement efforts.

Dr Maria Walach from Lancaster University is the Award Lecture winner for the physical sciences and mathematics.

She will explain how she is using the electric fields generated by the Northern Lights to develop better computer models helping us to better understand how our atmosphere interacts with space.

Dr Maria Walach.

“I am delighted to have won this award and be able to share my research with a wider audience,” she said. “There is still so much we don’t know about the world that surrounds us, so every bit of research is exciting and it is a privilege to share this with other people.”

The British Science Association has been rewarding promising early career scientists for more than 30 years, many of whom are now successful science communicators. Previous Award Lecturers include Brian Cox and Maggie Aderin-Pocock.

The festival is a five-day series of events, workshops, talks and more. The Award Lecturers present their work at the annual British Science Festival, taking place September 13-17, hosted this year by De Montfort University in Leicester.