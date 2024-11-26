Lancaster University is searching for a new Vice-Chancellor, the eighth in its 60-year history.

Prof Andy Schofield leaves next summer to become Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Glasgow University.

His salary will rise from an estimated £235,000 to £400,000.

Prof Schofield, a physicist, will have been Vice-Chancellor at Lancaster for five years.

His successor could be a woman for the first time.

At Glasgow, he will be taking over from Sir Anton Muscatelli, who will have been in post for 15 years.

Meanwhile, national politician and Lancaster graduate Alan Milburn has had his term of office as Chancellor of Lancaster University extended.

He completes 10 years as Chancellor at the end of the year, the same as his predecessor Sir Chris Bonington.

Princess Alexandra, who will be 88 on Christmas Day, held the role for 40 years.

Alan believes that the university gave him strong foundations for his life and career.

He graduated from Lancaster in history in 1979 and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree in 2000 when he was Health Secretary.

Later he was Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Now the new Government has appointed him lead non-executive director of the Health and Social Care Department.

As he took up his new role, he said: "I have never seen the NHS in a worse state."