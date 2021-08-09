Lancaster University nightclub to open its doors on Welcome Week
The Sugarhouse will throw open its doors once more after its long lockdown closure to welcome students to Lancaster in Welcome Week.
The Students’ Union has put together a plan to allow the popular venue to reopen in September.
The nightclub is owned and run proudly by the Students’ Union at Lancaster and a union spokesperson said: “The Sugarhouse is extremely popular with students at Lancaster, and we know they have really missed it in this past year – although they understand the reasons that it had to remain closed like so many hospitality venues.
“We are really looking forward to reopening and providing our members with an exciting, entertaining, but most of all, safe place to go when they come to Lancaster.”
As part of the reopening plans, the Union will be recruiting 70 student staff to work at The Sugarhouse and details of those jobs will go live on the Union website shortly.
The Students' Union will be revealing more details of how the venue will operate and events planned for The Sugarhouse in Welcome Week and the coming year, and more announcements will be made in the coming weeks.