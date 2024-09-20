Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster University is the number one university in the north west, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025.

It took the regional top spot in the same year it took overall gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework. It is working on one of the largest labs to focus on digital threats and cybersecurity in the region.

Lancaster University was also placed 12th in the national rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Cumbria, which has a campus in Lancaster, was placed 12th in the north west and 128th in the national rankings.

Lancaster University.

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The best universities — whether they were founded in the 15th century or 2005 — are local and global powerhouses of intellectual thought and creativity, from the arts to science, that can power economic regeneration and lead the way to a better life.

"But what and where to study — and how to pay for it — has never been tougher. This is where our comprehensive guide can help.

“This year we have tweaked our methodology to keep up with contemporary concerns around climate change and careers and have added in a sustainability metric, teaming up with People & Planet, and boosted the weighting of graduate prospects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The higher education sector is facing unprecedented challenges from debates on free speech to financial stability, but it is important to remember the force for good that going to university can be.”

A fully searchable website with 70 subject tables, full interactive tables and additional features is online at https://www.thetimes.com/uk-university-rankings