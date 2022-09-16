Lancaster University named best in the north west

It has previously been named Sunday Times University of the Year and has featured consistently near the top of the tables in recent years.

The honour also comes on the back of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 released on September 2, where Lancaster rose to 122 in the world.

Up from 136 last year, it was the university’s highest position yet in the table.

Lancaster University.

Lancaster University is also currently 11th in The Complete University Guide 2023 and 13th in The Guardian University Guide 2022

In addition, a strong performance in the 2021 Research Excellence Framework resulted in 91 per cent of Lancaster research being assessed as internationally excellent or world-leading.

Globally, Lancaster is ranked 122nd in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022, and 146th out of more than 1,000 universities in the QS World University Rankings 2023.

In this week’s ratings, the university just missed out on a top 10 position nationally - coming in at 12th, one place lower than last year.

It scored 77.6 per cent in the 2022 national student survey teaching quality, 76.6 per cent in the national student survey student experience and 82.6 per cent in graduate prospects.

The University of Cumbria, which has a campus in Lancaster, came in at 12th in the north west, and is ranked 129th nationally.

The new edition of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023, a free 96-page supplement, will be published this weekend in The Sunday Times (September 18).

It provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain.

It includes profiles on 135 universities and the definitive UK university rankings, making use of the latest data published in the past two months.

A fully searchable website with university profiles and 70 subject tables is also available online here from today, Friday, for subscribers to The Times and The Sunday Times.