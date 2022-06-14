Lancaster University named as Complete University Guide’s best in north west

The north west region has had a fantastic year in the Complete University Guide’s rankings with notable universities climbing the ranking from previous years.

These include the University of Liverpool which rose by nine places and the University of Chester which rose by 12 places this year.

In the overall league tables, Lancaster University held its position in 11th place for another year sitting just below the University of Warwick, just outside the top 10.

Lancaster University has been named as the best in the north west.

Within the region Lancaster came top for Research Intensity and Completion.

Every year the Complete University Guide releases UK university and subject league tables to support prospective students in making informed decisions about their future.

The regional league tables help people find the right university for them in their area and are also informative for local employers to know what skills people are coming to the area to develop.

The Complete University Guide follows on from last month’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards, building on the information available to prospective students to help them make the right decisions as they consider their higher education options.

Having three of the region’s universities ranking in the UK’s top 50 in this year’s Complete University Guide demonstrates how the region is on track for another year of high quality education and training provision for students and employers alike. The University of Manchester and University of Liverpool joined Lancaster in the UK’s top 50 universities.

Prof Amanda Chetwynd, chair of the Complete University Guide Advisory Board, said: “Congratulations to Lancaster University for achieving the top position in this year’s Complete University Guide regional rankings. The tight rankings show just how high the standards are among the North West of England’s top universities."

Professor Andy Schofield, Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, said: “It is fantastic to see Lancaster University retain its position as the top-ranked university in our region as well as maintain our solid ranking among the best universities nationally in the Complete University Guide’s latest league table.

“Lancaster combines excellence in cutting-edge and impactful research with a strong track record of teaching, along with a friendly and welcoming collegiate atmosphere, providing an exceptional educational experience for our students.”