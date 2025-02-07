Lancaster University lecture will examine how to change public policy for a greener tomorrow

From pioneering the UK’s first plastic bag charge to shaping environmental legislation that has inspired global action, former Welsh Government Minister Dr Jane Davidson has been at the forefront of bold policy change.

In Lancaster University’s latest Public Lecture, ‘How to Change Public Policy for a Greener Tomorrow’, Dr Davidson will explore how innovative ideas can drive lasting environmental progress.

It’s on Tuesday February 25, 6.30pm-8pm at Health Innovation One, Lancaster University.

Recognised as a leading voice in environmental policy, education, and advocacy, Dr Davidson will be joined by Lancaster University academics Prof Rebecca Willis, an expert in Energy and Climate Governance, and Dr Temidayo Eseonu, lecturer in Policy and Politics.

Together, they will discuss how governments can rethink democracy, address climate change, and promote long-term well-being.

As Wales’ former Minister for Environment, Sustainability, and Housing, Dr Davidson played a key role in proposing what became the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 – the first legislation in history to place sustainability and future generations at the heart of government decision-making.

This groundbreaking law has been praised by the United Nations as a model for global policy.

This lecture will discuss the ethics and values behind her approach to policymaking, drawing from her acclaimed book #futuregen: Lessons From a Small Country.

As part of the talk, you’ll gain insights into:

How sustainability became a core principle of Welsh governance

The role of individual values in shaping policy decisions

Practical ideas for embedding ethical, long-term thinking into public policy

She’ll also share how her personal commitment to sustainability guides her daily life on a smallholding in west Wales, where she works to live lightly on the land.

You can find out more and sign up for the public lecture at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EIBL

Lancaster University’s free Public Lectures are open to everyone - staff, students and the wider community.

They are just one of the ways the university engages with communities, offering a unique opportunity to connect with the University’s research and discover how it’s relevant to everyday lives.

Lectures feature experts from Lancaster University and beyond to present and discuss various topics, all with the aim of being accessible, thought-provoking and educational.

Recordings of previous public lectures are available to all at https://www.lancaster.ac.uk/events/public-lectures/