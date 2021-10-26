Lancaster University law clinic provides free advice to community

The clinic provides free legal advice to members of the public on a range of legal issues, including consumer rights, family law, and landlord and tenant disputes.

The confidential clinics start on Monday November 1 and will run every Monday until December 6 (inclusive).

Client appointments this year will take place either via telephone, face to face at the university campus or virtually using Microsoft Teams, depending on client need and preference.

Virtual client interviews were a new service introduced as a result of the pandemic and have proved to be a popular and convenient way of accessing legal advice.

When working in the law clinic, students interview clients in pairs, conduct legal research and draft a letter of advice.

The letter of advice is provided to the client within 21 days of the initial appointment. All legal advice is supervised by a qualified solicitor or barrister.

Since the summer of 2019, the law clinic has provided legal advice to more than 150 clients.

Former clinic student advisor Stella Hadjiloucas said: ‘Working as a student advisor for the law clinic has been a very enjoyable experience that has given me valuable insight into the work done by solicitors.

"Providing help and support to members of the local community has been a rewarding experience.”

Head of the Law School Dr Catherine Easton said: “Lancaster Law Clinic is going from strength to strength. It is providing access to free legal advice for the local community while giving our students unrivalled support to gain professional skills and experience in a real-world context.”

In addition to working in the law clinic, Lancaster University law students also write a monthly legal advice column for the Lancaster Guardian.

The column provides guidance on topical legal issues.